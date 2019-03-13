Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Petershagen. View Sign

Margaret E. Petershagen Margaret Elma (Parks) Petershagen of Everett, WA, died peacefully following a brief illness Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 at Providence Regional Medical Center. She was born in Seattle along with twin sister, Mary Elizabeth on January 4, 1921. The two girls were adopted as infants and raised by Fred and Minna Parks of Seattle. They both graduated from Queen Anne High School of that city. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Petershagen; twin sister, Mary Elizabeth Lindbergh of Seattle, and brother, Richard Raemer and sister, Dorothy Palmer both of Spokane, WA. She often spoke of herself as "the last of her generation" of her circle of friends and relatives. She is survived by her four sons of whom she was as proud as any mother could be and their families: George F. and Barbara Petershagen of Sissonville, WV, Herb and Carol Petershagen of Indio, CA, Bob Petershagen of Marysville, WA, and Gary and Jeanne Petershagen of Lake Stevens, WA. Other descendants include six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with husband George, Margaret was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Everett and numerous family-oriented community organiz-ations. They followed and supported Everett High School and Everett Community College football and basketball teams. They were members of Everett Golf and Country Club and other social organizations. Most importantly they were strong supporters of their four sons in their academic pursuits and personal lives. At her request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Everett or the – Washington State.





Margaret E. Petershagen Margaret Elma (Parks) Petershagen of Everett, WA, died peacefully following a brief illness Wednesday evening, March 6, 2019 at Providence Regional Medical Center. She was born in Seattle along with twin sister, Mary Elizabeth on January 4, 1921. The two girls were adopted as infants and raised by Fred and Minna Parks of Seattle. They both graduated from Queen Anne High School of that city. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, George Henry Petershagen; twin sister, Mary Elizabeth Lindbergh of Seattle, and brother, Richard Raemer and sister, Dorothy Palmer both of Spokane, WA. She often spoke of herself as "the last of her generation" of her circle of friends and relatives. She is survived by her four sons of whom she was as proud as any mother could be and their families: George F. and Barbara Petershagen of Sissonville, WV, Herb and Carol Petershagen of Indio, CA, Bob Petershagen of Marysville, WA, and Gary and Jeanne Petershagen of Lake Stevens, WA. Other descendants include six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Along with husband George, Margaret was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Everett and numerous family-oriented community organiz-ations. They followed and supported Everett High School and Everett Community College football and basketball teams. They were members of Everett Golf and Country Club and other social organizations. Most importantly they were strong supporters of their four sons in their academic pursuits and personal lives. At her request no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Margaret requested donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Everett or the – Washington State. Funeral Home Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery

4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

(425) 252-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.