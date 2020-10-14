Margaret "Peggy" Stevenson, 96, passed away at her home October 6. Peggy was born in Melbourne, Australia, the oldest child of Richard and Jean Hall Huntly. She married John H. Stevenson, a U.S. Marine, May 1943 in Melbourne. Shortly after their marriage John returned to active duty in the Pacific. They were not reunited until March 1946, when Peggy traveled from Australia with their two-year old daughter on a U.S. "warbride" ship. Peggy and John lived for three years in Stockton, California before moving with their, by then, two daughters to Everett. Peggy began working at the Snohomish County PUD soon after it began operations in 1949 and remained there until 1984 when she retired as Administrative Services Director and Clerk of the Board of Commissioners.

In her long and active life, Peggy enjoyed a number of interests and hobbies. She and John loved the outdoors and spent many weekends and vacations camping and fishing. She was an avid reader, a casual golfer, did beautiful needlework, and loved to travel. In addition to visits back to her native Australia, she traveled to Europe, Japan, and throughout the U.S. One of her favorite pastime activities was ballroom dancing. When she was in her 70's she began dancing lessons to prepare for her and John's 50th wedding anniversary celebration and she went on to compete both locally and internationally, winning several trophies.

Peggy was also involved in several organizations and civic committees. She served as president of the local Zonta chapter and in 2013 was awarded the Virginia Gulikson service award for improving the status of women.

After John's passing in 2003, Peggy became even closer to her large family. She was a supportive, caring and much loved matriarch who will be dearly missed.

Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Sharrie Shade (George Wanaski) and Jacquelyn Naranjo; six grandchildren: Michael Taft, Regan Chen (Samuel), Ryan Hendrickson (Lisa), J. Edward "Ed" Hendrickson (Betsy), P. Travis Hendrickson, and Melanie Ross (Velton); 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by Anna Deeg, her devoted caregiver of the last several years, and many dear friends.

In addition to her husband John, Peggy was predeceased by her three siblings and her granddaughter Jocelyn Hendrickson.

Due to the restrictions of the current pandemic, services will be private.

