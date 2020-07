Happy 100th Birthday Mom & Grandma! We all love and miss you.



Written by Great-Grandchild Kaiden (9):



You were very nice to people and me, You were as happy as can be. You never made me sad, But you always made me glad. You were joyful in the holidays, And we love you in so many ways. We love you Grandma and we'll miss you.



Love Always, Lestie & LaVern



Margaret Vail



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store