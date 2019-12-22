Margaret V. Wheeler Nov. 29, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2019 Margaret V. Wheeler, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born November 29, 1945 in New West Minister, BC; passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 with her loving husband and daughter by her side in Everett, WA. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Wheeler; daughter, Michele Albrecht (Ralph); son, Leonard Wheeler (Kerie); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Lenny Atlee and Ross Atlee (Bobi); and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 6410 Pioneer Hwy, Stanwood, WA for all those, who will miss her dearly, to commemorate her life.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019