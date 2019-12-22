Margaret Wheeler

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Wheeler.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Margaret V. Wheeler Nov. 29, 1945 - Dec. 4, 2019 Margaret V. Wheeler, a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born November 29, 1945 in New West Minister, BC; passed away peacefully December 4, 2019 with her loving husband and daughter by her side in Everett, WA. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Wheeler; daughter, Michele Albrecht (Ralph); son, Leonard Wheeler (Kerie); eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Lenny Atlee and Ross Atlee (Bobi); and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. A Celebration of Life will be held February 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at The Eagles Club, 6410 Pioneer Hwy, Stanwood, WA for all those, who will miss her dearly, to commemorate her life.
logo
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.