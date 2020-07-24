Margie Hilda Black went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 29th 2020. Margie was born on October 18, 1928 in Jackson County North Carolina to Ike and Mary Green. The family moved to Darrington, Washington when Margie was six years old. When she was 18 years old she met the love of her life Creed Black and they were married soon after. They settled in to married life and were blessed with a daughter Sharon Diane in 1948 and a son Gary William in 1949. They moved to Swede Heaven in 1951 where they raised their family. She was a lifetime member of the Darrington Assembly Of God Church and taught Sunday school for 70 years. She is proceeded in death by Creed her husband of 55 years, her daughter Sharon, her son Gary and her grandson Derrick Reuwsaat. She is survived by her son-in-law Butch Reuwsaat & Linda of Arlington, Grand Children Doug & Traci Reuwsaat of Darrington, Deanna Reuwsaat and Marty of Darrington. Great Grandchildren Cody & Tiffany Bryson, Kylie Thompson (Tiffani) Forrest Thompson, Emmarae Reuwsaat (Felipe), & Lucas Reuwsaat (Sydney) all of Darrington. Great-great grandchildren Bowden, Rowen, Kinley, & Carly. Also siblings Bill, Gerald (Jeanette), Madge, Barbara (Denny) & Cherry. Also several nieces, nephews, cousins. A funeral will be held for family only in the near future. Their will also be a celebration of life for everyone to attend once the state health restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church.

