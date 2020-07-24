1/1
Margie Black
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Margie Hilda Black went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on June 29th 2020. Margie was born on October 18, 1928 in Jackson County North Carolina to Ike and Mary Green. The family moved to Darrington, Washington when Margie was six years old. When she was 18 years old she met the love of her life Creed Black and they were married soon after.  They settled in to married life and were blessed with a daughter Sharon Diane in 1948 and a son Gary William in 1949. They moved to Swede Heaven in 1951 where they raised their family. She was a lifetime member of the Darrington Assembly Of God Church and taught Sunday school for 70 years. She is proceeded in death by Creed her husband of 55 years, her daughter Sharon, her son Gary and her grandson Derrick Reuwsaat.  She is survived by her son-in-law Butch Reuwsaat & Linda of Arlington, Grand Children Doug & Traci Reuwsaat of Darrington, Deanna Reuwsaat and Marty of Darrington. Great Grandchildren Cody & Tiffany Bryson, Kylie Thompson (Tiffani) Forrest Thompson, Emmarae Reuwsaat (Felipe), & Lucas Reuwsaat (Sydney) all of Darrington. Great-great grandchildren Bowden, Rowen, Kinley, & Carly.  Also siblings Bill, Gerald (Jeanette), Madge, Barbara (Denny) & Cherry. Also several nieces, nephews, cousins. A funeral will be held for family only in the near future. Their will also be a celebration of life for everyone to attend once the state health restrictions permit. In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church.

 

October 18, 1928 - June 29, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 24, 2020
It is with great sadness that we lose Margie. She was such a kind and loving person. The loss to our community is great. Rest in Peace and Love.
Patsy and Gary C
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tarya and brad call
Friend
July 24, 2020
I was blessed to have known Margie for most of my life. She was by far the most caring and wonderful person I have ever known. Shes so much to so many. She will be missed by all and remembered forever. May all the happy memories bring her family comfort during this sad time.
Judith O'Connor
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry, Madge, Gerald, Bill, and and all to see you lose your big sister. A quiet and lovely presence for all of us.
Merlene Tibbets Buller
Friend
July 24, 2020
I loved Margie. I have so many wonderful childhood memories of her. She was my Sunday School teacher when I was a little girl and she was an amazing friend to my mom. She was an angel on earth and now she is with Jesus. She was a inspiration and role model to everyone who knew her.
Judy Keasler
Friend
July 24, 2020
What a strong yet so very gentle woman. Fond memories of her as far back as I can remember. She was a true pillar to the community, could always count on her support of the youth and a true Logger fan through and through. My sincere condolences to the entire family, she will be so missed by many.
Francine Burckhardt
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved