It is with deep sadness to announce the passing of our mother, Margie (Marge) Lee Jonas. Marge passed away peacefully in her sleep on October 24th, 2020 in Pullman, WA at her home at Pullman Regency Assisted Living. She was 82.
Marge was born June 18th, 1938 in Willow, Oklahoma to George and Lillian Reedy. She was the oldest of six children and spent the first 15 years of her life in Oklahoma. She met and married Wendall (Hap) Jonas on November 28th, 1953 in Durango, Colorado. They had 7 children together, sadly they lost their first child, Jennifer, when she was 4 months old. The family moved to Los Lunas, New Mexico where they began raising their 6 children on a farm. Mom loved being a stay at home mom, something she enjoyed and took pride in even though it was hard work with 6 very active kids.
In the course of her and Hap's long marriage, they moved around quite a bit due to the nature of Hap's work. Marge would pack up the family belongings and 6 kids and away they would go, which was no easy task. In 1972 they piled the 6 kids and a dog into a station wagon and made the long trip from New Mexico to Weippe, Idaho. At the peak of the logging boom, they moved to Headquarters, Idaho where Marge got a job driving a school bus. One of her favorite activities was spending time camping with her family on the North Fork of the Clearwater River. There were many great memories and beautiful friendships created during their time in Headquarters. She spoke of those often. The family moved again to Julietta, then to Lewiston Idaho where Marge and Hap finished raising their children. They eventually ended up in the Seattle area where Marge worked in various caregiver jobs. She was a member of the Machais Community Church in Snohomish WA. They lived there until her recent move to Pullman in February of 2020. Her husband Hap passed away in 2017. Mom considered the many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she had a huge blessing in her life.
Marge is survived by her children Rod (Tina) Jonas of Asotin, WA, Shannon (Suzie) Jonas of Camano Island, WA, Eric Jonas of Santa Fe, NM. Daughters, Pamela (Bart) Richter of Auburn, WA, and Audra (Dave) Forsman of North Pole, AK and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, one brother Buster Reedy of TX, three sisters, Brenda Lee, Sharon Bennett and Nancy Mumbre of AZ. She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant daughter Jennifer, her husband, Hap Jonas, a son Steven Jonas and a sister, Joyce Bowen.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions a memorial service will be planned at a later date. On-line guest book is at www.kimballfh.com
Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman is caring for the family.
June 18, 1938 - October 24, 2020