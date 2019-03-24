Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Emmerson. View Sign

Maria Theresa Emmerson June 24, 1960 - March 5, 2019 Maria Emmerson, 58 years young, returned to Her Heavenly Home on March 5, 2019 after a valiant battle with Cancer. Her devotions to her family and firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately it gave her peace. Maria was born to the late, Janice Lee Bonneywell who passed in August of 2016 but lived on through her daughters, Maria, Katherine, Jeanette and Maryann and sons, Dennis and Daniel. Maria was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend and love of her life, Curtis James Emmerson, on December 21, 1991 in Seattle, WA. Maria was an amazing wife, mother and homemaker. She adopted and raised her daughters, Marisa and Angela Emmerson, with her husband, Curt, both with patience, discipline and humility. She taught us everything we needed to know, to grow up to be kind hearted, decent, hardworking, strong, independent women. We often took family trips dirt bike riding or to soccer tournaments. Family was her life. She also often took us to trips to the Woodland Park Zoo. And of course what was a trip to see the animals without Dicks burgers. From the very beginning, she dedicated herself and her children to God and encouraged them to explore the beauty of the Gospels and wonder that God can bring. Even in hard times (which she had more than her fair share of) She would say, "God never gives us more than we can handle", just like her mother taught her. Maria was a com-passionate person at heart. She was kind and soft-spoken, and always had time to answer a question or solve a problem, no matter how small. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is finally at peace after a long long battle with cancer. She has had two battles with breast cancer and after 10 years of being cancer free, she was diagnosed with Angio-sarcoma of the breast as a result of the second round of treatment with the radiation. Her time table was six months to a year but Mother was a fighter and made it 14 more months! She is survived by her husband, Curt; daughters, Marisa Sherfield and Angela Emmerson; son-in-law, Steven Sherfield and fur babies, Benson, Lexus, and Leila; her sisters, Katherine Thompson, Jeanette Lamont and Maryann Lehtinen, as well as her brothers, Dennis and Daniel Lehtinen. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews and their children: Denise, Shawnna, Shane, Zac, Micheala, Austin, Evan, Shelby and Sophia; her sister-in-law, Kristi, brother-in-law, Bill and father-in-law, Ken. She is preceded in death by her mother, Janice Bonneywell and her beloved animals, Moka, Misty and Fluff. Maria will be buried at Mount Carmel Cemetery. As of now we do not anticipate a date for that, Father would like to keep her remains with him. However we will have a celebration of life at the Emmerson residence at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday March 31, 2019. Details are at her website:



