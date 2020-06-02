October 29, 1969 – May 25, 2020 It is with profound sadness that the Lamarca/Lopez family shares the news that Maria Louella Lopez, beloved daughter and sister; cherished aunt, niece and cousin; and faithful friend passed unexpectedly but peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Maria was born on October 29, 1969, in Quezon City, Philippines. With her mother and younger brother, she emigrated to Everett, Washington, in March 1980. She attended Emerson Elementary School, Evergreen Middle School and graduated from Cascade High School. She worked for the Safeway grocery company for more than 30 years, first in Everett, and, after several transfers, at the Pinehurst store in North Seattle in charge of inventory control. Maria was an irresistible ray of sunshine, full of fire and fun. She fiercely loved her family and friends and enjoyed vacationing in Hawaii, listening and dancing to country music, cooking (her specialty was Che-cken salad), crafting, bowling and laughing loudly at her own jokes. She will be remembered for her cheerful, pretty smile; her cackle of laughter; her silly, sassy and stubborn spirit; her steadfast loyalty to those she loved; her resilience, endurance and optimism despite health ailments; and perhaps above all else, her tenacity in wanting everyone to "BELIEVE." Maria will be deeply missed by her devoted mother, Bernadette Lamarca; treasured brother, Llewellyn Lopez; favorite nephew, Addison Lopez; uncles, Rolando Lamarca (Miryan) and Rafael Lamarca, Jr. (Franseen); aunts, Maria Lamarca Anderson (Michael) and Leilani Lamarca (David Berlinguette); numerous cousins; and many lifelong friends especially Margaret Lee, Lory Hake, and Paige Pitts. She was preceded in death by her father Buenaventura Lopez; grandparents; and aunt, Lorelei James (Larry). County guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic will be observed. There will be a viewing and slide presentation at Solie Funeral Home in Everett on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Only 10 people at a time will be allowed inside the funeral home. Attendees on a restricted schedule are advised to text 206-226-9016, to reserve a time slot. The burial ceremony will be at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. No more than five family members may be present at the graveside service. It will be within sight of the parking area so others attending the burial can participate from their cars and via Zoom. A Funeral Mass and reception will be held after social distancing regulations have eased. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the American Diabetes Association.