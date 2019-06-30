Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian D. Caudle. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

(Johnson) December 8, 1940 - June 26, 2019 Proud to be a first-generation American, Marian, who lived her entire life in Everett, WA, was the youngest child of Swedish immigrants, John and Vera Johnson. She attended Everett High School and, when only 17 years old, married Ron Caudle. Just four hours after her 19th birthday (at 4:00 a.m. on December 9th), she gave birth to their first child, Teresa. Their second child was Todd, and Ty was the youngest. Marian later became "Grama" to Desiree and Paul, and then "G.G." to Cameryn, Kendra, Paul Jr., and Cayden. She was also "Mama Mare" to Angela (her "adoptive" daughter from Ron's second marriage), then "Grama Mare" to Haylee, Kaylee, and Zachary, and later "G.G. (Mare)" to Cambriah, Mikaya, Jocelyn, Giovanni, and Isabela. Of Marian's five older siblings, she is survived only by her sister, Inga (Jerry) Grothaus, who lives near San Jose, CA. Marian was a friend to everyone she met, no matter who they were or where they came from. In her eyes, everyone had value and was worthy of a kind smile, which she gave freely wherever she went. Her numerous life-long friends will miss her dearly, but they should be comforted to know that Marian is now pain-free in Heaven with her beloved son, Todd, and her many other life-long friends, where she is likely playing Pinochle or "rockin' out" and dancing to (or maybe with) Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin! A Celebration of Life will be held at the Everett Yacht Club on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m., where snacks and beverages will be served.



