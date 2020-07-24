Marian was born in Los Angeles, CA , the daughter of Wistino S. and Josephine F.(Buergler) Rufino. She graduated from Mark Keppel HS and earned her BS from Central Washington University. She was a longtime member of St. Michaels Catholic Church in Snohomish, Serra Club, and Busy Bee Quilters. Marian volunteered with Girl and Boy Scouts and Campfire Girls. With her husband, Charles, she owned Systems Maintenance Associates and also worked at JC Penney, See's Candies, and Ben Franklin. In retirement, Marian traveled around the US and much of Europe. She is predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Charles Garton, her second husband of 23 years, Aelred Zweber, and her nephew, Michael Rexius. She leaves behind her sister, Phyllis Rexius of Covina, CA, her children; Keith Garton (Ann), Delita Camilleri (Dan), Howard Garton, Paul Garton (Rhonda), Jackie DiPeppe, and Christopher Garton, nieces Kathy Munro and Pam Hall, nephew Kurt Rexius, many grandchildren, and one great grandson. A funeral mass will be held at St. Teresa church in Woodinville at a future date.

March 25, 1937 - July 2, 2020