Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian McCann. View Sign Service Information Evergreen-Washelli Funeral Home 11111 Aurora Ave N SEATTLE , WA 98133 (206)-362-5200 Send Flowers Obituary

Marian E. McCann Marian E. McCann passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at her home in Snohomish, WA. She was 96 years of age. Marian was born and grew up in North Seattle but also lived in Depoe Bay, Oregon where she raised her three children. In 1964 after moving back to Washington, she began her 18 year career with the Edmonds Police Department, retiring as a detective in 1982. Marian is preceded in death by her sons, Jim and Ken Finley. She is survived by: Mike, her husband of 53 years; daughter, Sylvia Aksdal also of Snohomish; stepson, Jerry (Liz) McCann of San Francisco; grandson, Todd (Angie) Bufkin of Texas; granddaughter, Teri Finley of Bonney Lake, WA; great grandchildren, Michael, Carmen and Matthew Bufkin; niece, Cindy (Erich) Ostendorf of Spokane, WA, their two children and two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews both here, in the United States and in Macedonia. Mike and Marian filled their leisure time with boating, fishing, cooking, gardening, traveling and enjoying the company of their many friends and family. She had a passion for painting and flower arranging. Marian will be remembered for her endless energy, enthusiasm for life and adventurous spirit. Funeral services will be held at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle; Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW #1040.



Marian E. McCann Marian E. McCann passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019 at her home in Snohomish, WA. She was 96 years of age. Marian was born and grew up in North Seattle but also lived in Depoe Bay, Oregon where she raised her three children. In 1964 after moving back to Washington, she began her 18 year career with the Edmonds Police Department, retiring as a detective in 1982. Marian is preceded in death by her sons, Jim and Ken Finley. She is survived by: Mike, her husband of 53 years; daughter, Sylvia Aksdal also of Snohomish; stepson, Jerry (Liz) McCann of San Francisco; grandson, Todd (Angie) Bufkin of Texas; granddaughter, Teri Finley of Bonney Lake, WA; great grandchildren, Michael, Carmen and Matthew Bufkin; niece, Cindy (Erich) Ostendorf of Spokane, WA, their two children and two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews both here, in the United States and in Macedonia. Mike and Marian filled their leisure time with boating, fishing, cooking, gardening, traveling and enjoying the company of their many friends and family. She had a passion for painting and flower arranging. Marian will be remembered for her endless energy, enthusiasm for life and adventurous spirit. Funeral services will be held at Evergreen Washelli Cemetery, 11111 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle; Saturday June 29, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW #1040. Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.