Marian E. Olsen Sept. 27, 1927 - Feb. 25, 2020 Marian E. Olsen, 92, was born September 27, 1927 in Burlington, WA to Ragnar and Ragnhild Arntzen. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1946. Marian attended Pacific Lutheran University, Lutheran Bible Institute and Emanuel Hospital School of Nursing (in Portland, OR) and was a registered nurse. She married Bob Olsen on March 21, 1953. Marian died on February 25, 2020. Marian was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Snohomish, WA for 50 years, where she faithfully attended church and quilted. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her sister, Edith Pinquoch. She is survived by her children: Janice (Greg) Monroe, Stephen (Nancy) Olsen, Craig Olsen, Bruce (Pam) Olsen, Susan (Dwight) Beckmeyer, 11 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her sisters: Nymah Trued and Phyllis (Grant) Gard. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Snohomish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Lutheran Church, Trinity Education Foundation or Providence Hospice.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 27, 2020

