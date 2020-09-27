On Saturday, Sept 19, 2020 Mariane Christian passed away at age 63 from complications related to a recurrence of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

Mariane was born on March 6, 1957 in Olympia Wa, to Arlene and Dean Power.

Mariane lived her life boldly and without apologies, always being true to herself. Mariane had a passion for sewing and was an excellent seamstress. Throughout her life she presented family and friends with hand crafted clothing she made with love. Mariane was "Auntie" to her nieces Kelly, Sarah, Caitlin, Emily and Ally, a role she very much enjoyed. Undeniably, her greatest pleasure came from becoming a mother to her son Michael and creating a very special bond with her two grand-daughters Madison and Hannah.

Mariane was preceded in death by her mother Arlene. She is survived by her father, George, a brother, Tony, two sisters, Kathy and Vicki, and her son Michael, his wife Dianna, and their two daughters. At her request, no services will be held. Donations to cancer research organizations in her honor are appeciated.

March 6, 1957 - September 19, 2020