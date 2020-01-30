Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Brumm. View Sign Service Information Weller Funeral Home 327 North MacLeod Ave Arlington , WA 98223-1323 (360)-435-2509 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Indigo Hotel Everett , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie Celeste Brumm (MonteVerde) Oct. 13, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2020 Marie Celeste Brumm (MonteVerde) died on January 26, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Marie was born on October 13, 1947 in Los Angeles, CA where she lived with her mom and grandmother until moving to the San Fernando Valley. Marie spent her childhood in LaTuna Canyon where she rode horses and spent time enjoying the beaches and lakes of the area. Marie loved animals and had a variety of pets including a pet tortoise and king snake. She attended Vinedale Elementary School, Sun Valley Junior High School and John H. Francis Polytechnic High School where she graduated in 1965. She worked a short time at Lockheed in the steno pool prior to meeting her husband of 22 years, Wayne K. Brumm. They married in 1970 and moved to North Seattle. Renee Brumm (now Sewell) was born in 1971, and the family moved to the Everett, WA area shortly after. Lesa Brumm (now Floyd) was born in 1973, and the family then moved to Arlington, WA in 1976. Marie was a stay-at-home mom for many years to her daughters, Renee M. Brumm (Sewell) and Lesa L. Brumm (Floyd). Marie attended some classes at Everett Community College and began working for the post office on Saturdays as a postal carrier. From there, she worked for a few years for the Boys and Girls Club in Everett. She then entered the Boeing workforce where she was an Executive Assistant. She worked for Boeing for many years and continued to climb the ladder there. She finally retired from her career in 2014. After retiring, Marie lived her dream of travelling around the United States, camping and enjoying all the sites different states had to offer with her good friends, and her Pomeranian, Lily. Marie's favorite activity was attending Longmire Days in Wyoming every year where she was able to meet and mingle with the cast of her favorite show. Marie will be remembered as an animal lover, a caring, involved and loving mother, an excellent friend and a fantastic grandmother who doted on and loved her grandchildren more than anything else. Marie leaves behind her ex-husband, Wayne K. Brumm; her two daughters, Renee (Sewell) and Lesa (Floyd); her sons-in-law, Jeff Sewell and Dave Floyd; her grandchildren, Peyton (Floyd) and Dawson (Floyd); her stepgrandchildren, Alexis Sewell, Celinda Sewell and Ethan Sewell; and many countless relatives and friends who loved her more than anything. A celebration of life for Marie will be held on February 1, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at the Indigo Hotel in Everett, WA.





