Marie Cheer, 69 died peacefully at home with her family by her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1951 in Everett, Washington to Arnold and Barbara Cheer Sr. She lived in Tulalip and was a member of the 1910 Shaker Church.She leaves behind her children, Anna Contraro, Corinna Williams, Zetha Contraro, Robert Contraro, Thomas Reeves, and Jeanna Reeves; one sibling Gordon Cheer; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Stanley Cheer Sr., Patrick Cheer, Phillip Cheer, and Conrad and Barbara Reeves Sr.; uncle Cecil Lewis; nephews, Stanley Cheer Jr., Kevin Cheer, Conrad Reeves Jr., and niece; Chianne Enick.Services will be Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Tulalip Gym with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery. March 19, 1951 - July 2, 2020