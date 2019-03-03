Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie Prather. View Sign

Marie Prather, 88, of Lynnwood, WA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after her residence caught fire and she was unable to escape in time. She is survived by her son and his wife, Steve and Sue Prather; daughter, Terry Prather; grandchildren, Steve Easterly, Lisa Easterly-Armstead and Aunie Aubrey Choe; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Conner, Tristan, Stephanie, Marcus, Christian, Samuel; and great-great-granddaughter, Grace. She is also survived by her brother, Kirk "Bud" Greenhalgh and his wife, Leona, of Marysville, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Joe" Prather; her daughter, Linda Easterly; and first grandson, Jonathan. Marie was born on May 31, 1930 in Snohomish County to William and Evelyn Greenhalgh. She married Ralph Prather on April 4, 1947 at First Presbyterian Church in Everett, WA. Marie was accomplished at knitting and sewing, and loved making sweaters and blankets for her loved ones. She taught knitting and crochet at The Bon Marche in Everett for many years. She was also very talented at painting ceramics, and took great pride in creating elaborate Christmas scenes for her family. She loved her family very much, and we will miss her quick wit and humor. At Mrs. Prather's request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Solie Funeral Home, Everett.



Marie Prather, 88, of Lynnwood, WA, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 17, 2019 after her residence caught fire and she was unable to escape in time. She is survived by her son and his wife, Steve and Sue Prather; daughter, Terry Prather; grandchildren, Steve Easterly, Lisa Easterly-Armstead and Aunie Aubrey Choe; great-grandchildren, Kyle, Conner, Tristan, Stephanie, Marcus, Christian, Samuel; and great-great-granddaughter, Grace. She is also survived by her brother, Kirk "Bud" Greenhalgh and his wife, Leona, of Marysville, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph "Joe" Prather; her daughter, Linda Easterly; and first grandson, Jonathan. Marie was born on May 31, 1930 in Snohomish County to William and Evelyn Greenhalgh. She married Ralph Prather on April 4, 1947 at First Presbyterian Church in Everett, WA. Marie was accomplished at knitting and sewing, and loved making sweaters and blankets for her loved ones. She taught knitting and crochet at The Bon Marche in Everett for many years. She was also very talented at painting ceramics, and took great pride in creating elaborate Christmas scenes for her family. She loved her family very much, and we will miss her quick wit and humor. At Mrs. Prather's request, no services will be held. Arrangements by Solie Funeral Home, Everett. Funeral Home Solie Funeral Home and Crematory

3301 Colby Ave.

Everett , WA 98201

(425) 252-5159 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close