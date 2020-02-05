Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie VanBerg. View Sign Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Viewing 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 View Map Rosary 12:30 PM St. Pius X Catholic Church 22209 - 58th Avenue W Mountlake Terrace , WA View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Pius X Catholic Church Memorial Gathering 3:15 PM St. Pius X Graveside service Following Services Holyrood Cemetery Shoreline , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Marie A. Van Berg Marie Van Berg was born December 14, 1923 to Mabel and Charles Edmund Spencer in Spokane, Washington. When she and her twin, Margaret were brought home, her older brother, Robert said "I wanted a brother and you brought home two ol' girls!" They lived in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho until their father passed away in 1929 of pneumonia. From there they moved to Tahuya, Washington and lived with their grandparents on a small farm. It was the depression, and times were hard. When she and Margaret were 14 they were sent to St Joseph Academy, a catholic boarding school in Sprague, Washington. After boarding school she shared a one bedroom apartment with her two best friends. During the war she worked as a draftsman, duplicating ship drawings to scale by hand. After the war she was hired at the phone company "Ma Bell" as an operator. She was fiercely independent. She wore red lipstick, curled her thick brown hair and had a polished, impeccable style. The weekends were for dancing, the rule with her roommates was whoever came home last had to sleep on the couch. She slept on the couch a lot. It was the 1940's when women married young and started a family. She had plenty of offers but she was waiting for the perfect man. She found her perfect man on a double date with her sister, Rosemary. Bodwin (Van) Van Berg was a man in uniform with curly blond hair who made her laugh. They soon married and had four daughters in five years. They moved around the country with the navy and each daughter was born in a different city. Eventually they settled in Santa Ana, California. When their marriage ended, Marie, with her four daughters moved to Seattle. She was determined to make the best of it, and she did. She worked full time at the phone company and saved to buy a house. We didn't have any extras and sometimes the cupboards were bare, but she stretched her paycheck and we got by. She gave us love and independence and showed us through her strength, that we could survive anything. When her first grandchild, Michael was born, she took on a new role: Grandma. She took such pride in being able to say "This is my grandson." She spent a lot of time with her grand children, they adored her and she adored them back. They can't talk about her without mentioning her apple pie, her giggle, and always insisting on a hug. After 25 years apart, when our father was dying of cancer, she packed her suitcase and went to be with him. They were able to mend things and he died knowing he was loved. He was the love of her life. She had a big heart and a tender touch. She loved babies, she loved her family, and she loved coffee. We can't imagine life without her. We will always have an empty seat at the table and an ache in our heart that craves only what she could give. We love you Mom. We love you Grandma. Marie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bodwin (Van) Van Berg; sister, Catherine Strub and brothers, Robert Spencer and Martin Clark. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Grabicki and Rosemary Elliott and her brother, Bill Clark; her daughters: Sheree Van Berg, Kathryn (Tim) Scott, Rebecca Van Berg, and Patricia (Todd) Epps; grand children: Michael (Adrienne) Van Berg, Devin McKnight, Daniel (Courtney) Comeau, Candice Belcourt, Cameron (Abbey) Van Berg, Hailey Scott, Madeline (Cody) Scott, Rory Van Berg, Joshua Van Berg and Meadow (John) Adams; great grandchildren: Serena, Abigail, Alexandra, Todd, Tristan, River, Orabell, Zachary, Temperance, Mason, Cody, Annika, Cameron, Evelyn, McKenzie, Carson and Bodie; and great-great grandchildren: Sebastian and Kai-rin. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love. A viewing will be held from 9am to 11am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S in Edmonds, WA. A Rosary is scheduled for the same day at 12:30 with Funeral Mass beginning at 1p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 22209 - 58th Avenue W, Mountlake Terrace; followed by a Graveside at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A Reception will follow back at St. Pius X beginning at 3:15pm.

Marie A. Van Berg Marie Van Berg was born December 14, 1923 to Mabel and Charles Edmund Spencer in Spokane, Washington. When she and her twin, Margaret were brought home, her older brother, Robert said "I wanted a brother and you brought home two ol' girls!" They lived in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho until their father passed away in 1929 of pneumonia. From there they moved to Tahuya, Washington and lived with their grandparents on a small farm. It was the depression, and times were hard. When she and Margaret were 14 they were sent to St Joseph Academy, a catholic boarding school in Sprague, Washington. After boarding school she shared a one bedroom apartment with her two best friends. During the war she worked as a draftsman, duplicating ship drawings to scale by hand. After the war she was hired at the phone company "Ma Bell" as an operator. She was fiercely independent. She wore red lipstick, curled her thick brown hair and had a polished, impeccable style. The weekends were for dancing, the rule with her roommates was whoever came home last had to sleep on the couch. She slept on the couch a lot. It was the 1940's when women married young and started a family. She had plenty of offers but she was waiting for the perfect man. She found her perfect man on a double date with her sister, Rosemary. Bodwin (Van) Van Berg was a man in uniform with curly blond hair who made her laugh. They soon married and had four daughters in five years. They moved around the country with the navy and each daughter was born in a different city. Eventually they settled in Santa Ana, California. When their marriage ended, Marie, with her four daughters moved to Seattle. She was determined to make the best of it, and she did. She worked full time at the phone company and saved to buy a house. We didn't have any extras and sometimes the cupboards were bare, but she stretched her paycheck and we got by. She gave us love and independence and showed us through her strength, that we could survive anything. When her first grandchild, Michael was born, she took on a new role: Grandma. She took such pride in being able to say "This is my grandson." She spent a lot of time with her grand children, they adored her and she adored them back. They can't talk about her without mentioning her apple pie, her giggle, and always insisting on a hug. After 25 years apart, when our father was dying of cancer, she packed her suitcase and went to be with him. They were able to mend things and he died knowing he was loved. He was the love of her life. She had a big heart and a tender touch. She loved babies, she loved her family, and she loved coffee. We can't imagine life without her. We will always have an empty seat at the table and an ache in our heart that craves only what she could give. We love you Mom. We love you Grandma. Marie was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bodwin (Van) Van Berg; sister, Catherine Strub and brothers, Robert Spencer and Martin Clark. She is survived by her sisters, Margaret Grabicki and Rosemary Elliott and her brother, Bill Clark; her daughters: Sheree Van Berg, Kathryn (Tim) Scott, Rebecca Van Berg, and Patricia (Todd) Epps; grand children: Michael (Adrienne) Van Berg, Devin McKnight, Daniel (Courtney) Comeau, Candice Belcourt, Cameron (Abbey) Van Berg, Hailey Scott, Madeline (Cody) Scott, Rory Van Berg, Joshua Van Berg and Meadow (John) Adams; great grandchildren: Serena, Abigail, Alexandra, Todd, Tristan, River, Orabell, Zachary, Temperance, Mason, Cody, Annika, Cameron, Evelyn, McKenzie, Carson and Bodie; and great-great grandchildren: Sebastian and Kai-rin. Grief is the last act of love we have to give to those we loved. Where there is deep grief, there was great love. A viewing will be held from 9am to 11am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Ave S in Edmonds, WA. A Rosary is scheduled for the same day at 12:30 with Funeral Mass beginning at 1p.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 22209 - 58th Avenue W, Mountlake Terrace; followed by a Graveside at Holyrood Cemetery in Shoreline, WA. A Reception will follow back at St. Pius X beginning at 3:15pm. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close