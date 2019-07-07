Guest Book View Sign Service Information Purdy & Kerr with Dawson Funeral Home 409 West Main Street Monroe , WA 982720118 (360)-794-7049 Send Flowers Obituary

April 21, 1942 - June 12, 2019 Marilee (Mary) Hill (Patch) passed away peacefully, at home, on June 12, 2019 after fighting a courageous battle with uterine cancer and heart disease. Mary was born on April 21, 1942 in Medford, OR to Dan and Betty (Hall) Patch. Mary graduated from Medford High School in 1960. She married Bruce Hill on August 31, 1961. They moved to Monroe, WA in 1971. Mary served the Monroe community as a nurse, first at the convalescent home and then in the ER of Valley General Hospital for 28 years. Her nickname was Mother Mary. A fitting nickname for the loving and caring nature she showed all. Mary enjoyed gardening, reading, word puzzles, reality tv, swim class, and the many pet cats that she loved over her lifetime. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years; her children, Michelle Vincent (Ira), Mike Hill (Charla), Cheryl Silva (Jamie), Dane Hill (Hannah); eight grandkids and one great grandson. A special thank you to the medical team at Providence that cared for mom over the years. Mom always bragged that she could get a house call from Dr. Nalty anytime she wanted. Also, to Providence Hospice Team for the care these last few months. Per Mary's wishes, there will be no service. Her ashes will be spread at Pelican Butte Lookout, in Oregon, where she and Bruce spent their first married summers, working for the forest service, watching for forest fires. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monroe YMCA, SCFD #7 Foundation or the MCH Foundation.





