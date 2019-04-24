Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn A. Hessen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Hessen Marilyn A. Hessen (Spangler) was born on August 28, 1933 and passed away on March 9, 2019. She was born in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa to George and Hilder Spangler. Marilyn grew up in Winfield, IA, and went to school in Old, IA. Music was always her passion. She attended Augustana College in Rock Island, IL, then transferred to Portland, OR, while working towards her degree in music. While in Portland, Marilyn met William Hessen and married. They moved to Everett, WA, where she started her family and resided for 60 years. She had two children, Randall and Kristen. Marilyn is survived by her son, Randall (Laurie), her daughter, Kristen, and her grandson, James (Traci). Marilyn spent 25 years working for Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Everett as their office manager. A celebration of her life will be held at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on April 28, 2019 at 12:15 pm, just following their 11:00 service. Internment will be in Swedesburg, Iowa at the Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church cemetery. Graveside services will be on May 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to: Snohomish County Hospice 2731 Wetmore, Suite 400, Everett, WA 98201



