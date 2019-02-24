Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn A. Wehr. View Sign

Marilyn A. Harrison Taylor George Wehr To The World She Was A Mother To Her Family She Was The World… Marilyn Ann Harrison Taylor George Wehr opened the door and walked into her next room of life, with a huge smile on her face, on February 19, 2019. Her daughters were at her side and her final words were, "Oh, I'm so cozy!" Marilyn was born in Port Angeles, WA, on October 3, 1929. She attended Port Angeles schools and Holy Names Academy. She married Raymond Taylor in 1949 and they had six children they raised in Seattle until they moved to Warm Beach, WA, in April 1972. December 1, 1972 Ray drowned. Marilyn then went to work at the Warm Beach Conference Center. She later met and married Bob George. Then she worked as a bus driver for the Stanwood School District. Marilyn and Bob had many adventures and travels. After Bob's death, Marilyn met and married Lonnie Wehr and enjoyed several years of fun and love with him. Marilyn was lucky enough to have three loving husbands all of whom she adored and loved and had unique relationships with. Mom always said she had three Kings. Marilyn has a group of girlfriends she has been getting together with once a month since 1948. They call themselves, The Sewing Club. These women were in each other's weddings, shared their joys and sorrows of child raising, and loved each other dearly. Marilyn loved playing Pinochle. She cherished her friendships with the people she met at each facility she attended. When she was unable to drive on her own she was so appreciative of the kindness and consid-erations others showed her in transportation and comfort care so she could enjoy doing the things she loved most. Marilyn is survived by her five remaining children: Larry Taylor and wife, Bonnie, Marcia Taylor, Julie Curley and husband, Mike, Paul Taylor, Chris Taylor and wife, Deanna; her two adopted children, Lori Husby and James Haugen.; her grandchildren, Amy Yarno, Ali Taylor, Andrew Taylor and wife, Holli, Cameron Taylor, Devin Curley and wife, Jackie, Derik and James Curley, Aleks Gibler; her GREAT grandchildren, whom she adored above all others, Connor and Blake Taylor, Ava Curley Weeda, Taylor and Bailey Curley,Morgan and Justin Yarno. Auntie "M" also had an extremely unique relation-ship with the children of her only brother, Harmon. She deeply loved them like her own children. Tom, Jean, Ruth, Susan, Carole, Janet, and Bob... you always made mom's heart smile. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her first son, Lynn Michael Taylor; her mother, Greta whom she lost at the age of 3, her brother, Harmon, and her three wonderful, fun, loving husbands, Ray Taylor, Bob George, and Lonnie Wehr. Marilyn was generous and kind. To know her was to love her. She had a sense of humor and an open mind of "Anything Goes"! Marilyn wanted all her dear friends to know, "As much as you love me, I love you that much too". She endeared herself to many people. Many of whom when told of her passing said, "She was my best friend". The family would like to express a heartfelt THANK YOU to Dr. Chunchu and her assistant, Laura of the Everett Clinic for their years of good loving care. Thank you Dr. Chunchu for giving our mom the gift of peace and letting her know…. It is o.k. to say STOP. Thank you mom for being the most awesome mom in the world. Thank you for letting us know that when you leave us here… You Will Be Resting Somewhere Over The Rainbow. There will be a celebration of Marilyn's incredible life at the Stillaguamish Senior Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Wigs For Kids at:



Marilyn A. Harrison Taylor George Wehr To The World She Was A Mother To Her Family She Was The World… Marilyn Ann Harrison Taylor George Wehr opened the door and walked into her next room of life, with a huge smile on her face, on February 19, 2019. Her daughters were at her side and her final words were, "Oh, I'm so cozy!" Marilyn was born in Port Angeles, WA, on October 3, 1929. She attended Port Angeles schools and Holy Names Academy. She married Raymond Taylor in 1949 and they had six children they raised in Seattle until they moved to Warm Beach, WA, in April 1972. December 1, 1972 Ray drowned. Marilyn then went to work at the Warm Beach Conference Center. She later met and married Bob George. Then she worked as a bus driver for the Stanwood School District. Marilyn and Bob had many adventures and travels. After Bob's death, Marilyn met and married Lonnie Wehr and enjoyed several years of fun and love with him. Marilyn was lucky enough to have three loving husbands all of whom she adored and loved and had unique relationships with. Mom always said she had three Kings. Marilyn has a group of girlfriends she has been getting together with once a month since 1948. They call themselves, The Sewing Club. These women were in each other's weddings, shared their joys and sorrows of child raising, and loved each other dearly. Marilyn loved playing Pinochle. She cherished her friendships with the people she met at each facility she attended. When she was unable to drive on her own she was so appreciative of the kindness and consid-erations others showed her in transportation and comfort care so she could enjoy doing the things she loved most. Marilyn is survived by her five remaining children: Larry Taylor and wife, Bonnie, Marcia Taylor, Julie Curley and husband, Mike, Paul Taylor, Chris Taylor and wife, Deanna; her two adopted children, Lori Husby and James Haugen.; her grandchildren, Amy Yarno, Ali Taylor, Andrew Taylor and wife, Holli, Cameron Taylor, Devin Curley and wife, Jackie, Derik and James Curley, Aleks Gibler; her GREAT grandchildren, whom she adored above all others, Connor and Blake Taylor, Ava Curley Weeda, Taylor and Bailey Curley,Morgan and Justin Yarno. Auntie "M" also had an extremely unique relation-ship with the children of her only brother, Harmon. She deeply loved them like her own children. Tom, Jean, Ruth, Susan, Carole, Janet, and Bob... you always made mom's heart smile. Marilyn was proceeded in death by her first son, Lynn Michael Taylor; her mother, Greta whom she lost at the age of 3, her brother, Harmon, and her three wonderful, fun, loving husbands, Ray Taylor, Bob George, and Lonnie Wehr. Marilyn was generous and kind. To know her was to love her. She had a sense of humor and an open mind of "Anything Goes"! Marilyn wanted all her dear friends to know, "As much as you love me, I love you that much too". She endeared herself to many people. Many of whom when told of her passing said, "She was my best friend". The family would like to express a heartfelt THANK YOU to Dr. Chunchu and her assistant, Laura of the Everett Clinic for their years of good loving care. Thank you Dr. Chunchu for giving our mom the gift of peace and letting her know…. It is o.k. to say STOP. Thank you mom for being the most awesome mom in the world. Thank you for letting us know that when you leave us here… You Will Be Resting Somewhere Over The Rainbow. There will be a celebration of Marilyn's incredible life at the Stillaguamish Senior Center on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Wigs For Kids at: www.wigsforkids.org or call 440-333-4433. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close