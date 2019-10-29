Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Ann Pond Jakubowski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Pond Jakubowski 81, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on April 30, 1938 in Camas, WA to the late Clarence and Lola Pond. Mrs. Jakubowski grew up in Brownsville, NY and after marrying her late husband, Richard Francis Jakubowski, they moved to Rochester, NY, and Snohomish, WA, where they raised their family. She later moved to Winston-Salem to be close to family. Mrs. Jakubowski worked as a nanny and came to love her wards, Lindsey Bos Chandler and Jake Bos as her own grandchildren. She was an avid reader and particularly enjoyed biographies of inspiring leaders. She also enjoyed spending time outdoors and listening to folk music. Mrs. Jakubowski is survived by her children, Sara Byerly (Edward) of Tobaccoville, NC, Lisa Jakubowski (David Weil) of Bend, OR, Richard Jakubowski of Redmond, WA; granddaughter, Chloe Elizabeth Jakubowski of Snohomish, WA; her brother, Robert Pond of Oklahoma; and several nieces and nephews, including Susan Lester. A service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for the care given to their mother. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Condolences may be made online at



