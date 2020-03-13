Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Cratty. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Cratty, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 in Everett WA. She was born May 9, 1929 in Chignik, AK to Floyd and Nellie Suydam. Marilyn is survived by her four children, Judy Overcash, James Hansen, Kristi Hill, and Ken Hansen; her three brothers, Antril Suydam, Larry Suydam, and Glenn Suydam; her two sisters, Laurel Baird and Loretta Conway. She treasured all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted wife for 54 years, widowed twice. Marilyn was a long time member of Pioneers of Alaska, Kodiak, also the Senior Citizens of Alaska where she was a volunteer dispatcher. Marilyn had an artistic eye for design. She was always redecorating her homes with lavish colors and garden like themes. Her passion carried into the outdoors where she transformed many of her yards into garden like parks. She wanted everything beautiful and peaceful. Marilyn loved to cook and her heart went into every dish. She cherished sharing meals with her loved ones. Some of the best times were rolling out dough for cinnamon rolls over coffee with her grandchildren, making Pirok, chocolate eclairs and lemon meringue pie. Marilyn was quite funny and used humor to get to know people. She also had a caring and giving heart. You never left her home without a full belly, happy soul and something special to take home. Her ideal moments were spent with loved ones playing pinochle with laughter in the background and the smell of nums nums waffling throughout the air. We will miss her smile and contagious laughter that always lit up the room. Her celebration of life will be held on May 2, 2020 from 11-2:00 at New Life Church, 6830 Highland Drive #5125 in Everett WA. Private family interment at Marysville Cemetery.



Marilyn Cratty, age 90, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 in Everett WA. She was born May 9, 1929 in Chignik, AK to Floyd and Nellie Suydam. Marilyn is survived by her four children, Judy Overcash, James Hansen, Kristi Hill, and Ken Hansen; her three brothers, Antril Suydam, Larry Suydam, and Glenn Suydam; her two sisters, Laurel Baird and Loretta Conway. She treasured all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marilyn was a devoted wife for 54 years, widowed twice. Marilyn was a long time member of Pioneers of Alaska, Kodiak, also the Senior Citizens of Alaska where she was a volunteer dispatcher. Marilyn had an artistic eye for design. She was always redecorating her homes with lavish colors and garden like themes. Her passion carried into the outdoors where she transformed many of her yards into garden like parks. She wanted everything beautiful and peaceful. Marilyn loved to cook and her heart went into every dish. She cherished sharing meals with her loved ones. Some of the best times were rolling out dough for cinnamon rolls over coffee with her grandchildren, making Pirok, chocolate eclairs and lemon meringue pie. Marilyn was quite funny and used humor to get to know people. She also had a caring and giving heart. You never left her home without a full belly, happy soul and something special to take home. Her ideal moments were spent with loved ones playing pinochle with laughter in the background and the smell of nums nums waffling throughout the air. We will miss her smile and contagious laughter that always lit up the room. Her celebration of life will be held on May 2, 2020 from 11-2:00 at New Life Church, 6830 Highland Drive #5125 in Everett WA. Private family interment at Marysville Cemetery. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close