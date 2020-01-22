Marilyn Diane Mclean Marilyn Diane McLean, 64 of Tulalip, WA passed away on January 14, 2020. She was born, March 29, 1955 in Everett, Washington to Daniel McLean Sr and Nora McLean. She loved gardening; cooking for people, giving to the food bank and gambling. Her cats were her kids. She worked as dealer at the Tulalip Casino and she worked on the fish processing boats in Alaska. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Daniel McLean Jr., William McLean Sr., Wilfred McLean; and sister, Louise McLean. She is survived by her brother, Milton McLean; sister, Eleanor McLean; sister-in-law, Jeannie McLean; nieces nephews and other relatives. An interfaith service will be held at Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10:00 am at St. Anne's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Mission Beach Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 22, 2020