October 18, 1936 - April 7, 2019 Marilyn Faye Weitkamp, Mary to all who knew her, was born on October 18, 1936 and was a life-long resident of Washington State. She passed away on April 7, 2019 at the age of 82. Mary was married for 40 years to Doug Weitkamp, and lived in Everett, WA where she raised her two daughters. She loved decorating for the holidays, putting up a 13' themed tree at Christmas every year in the house where she lived for 57 years. With Doug, she owned Doug's Market - a grocery store and butcher shop in Everett at the east end of Everett Avenue. Later the couple bought The Flame Tavern with their life-long friends. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Doug; her sisters, Judy Solvang and Patsy Wright; and her brother, Doug Meyer. Surviving are her daughters, Marlene Weitkamp (Mike) and Charlene Justice (Darron); and grandsons, Dylan and Nathan Justice; as well as her sisters, Norma Circle (Dick) and Carol Caldwell (Mike). We'd like to give a special thanks to her neighbors, Mika and Dee, for always being there for her; and to the Everett Fire Department for all of their time and care with our family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Evergreen Funeral Home located at 4504 Broadway Ave., Everett, WA. Reception to follow on site.





4504 Broadway

Everett , WA 98203

