Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Hope Virta. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Hope Sunstedt Virta Marilyn Hope Sunstedt Virta was born to Orval and Hazel Sunstedt on March 22, 1933 in Riverside, CA. She was the third of their six children. She graduated from San Pedro High School in the winter class of 1951. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Paavo (Bob) Virta. Bob and Marilyn had four children: Donna, David, Kari, and Kenneth. Following Bob's service in the Navy, he attended Seattle Pacific University. From Seattle, they moved to Monroe, WA, where Bob began teaching at Monroe High School. Marilyn and Bob raised their family in Monroe. Marilyn was a librarian at the Monroe Public Library for almost 30 years. Marilyn was an avid gardener, experienced hiker and backpacker, active member of Monroe Covenant Church, an excellent cook, and she was dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by her son, David; and her husband, Bob. Marilyn passed away in November 2019. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Donna Olson (Laron), and Kari Robertson (Paul); her son, Ken; granddaughters, Sarah Olson (Vipul), Alissa Essig (Mark), and Emi Polzin (Keith); grandsons, Owen Robertson (Cassie), Evan Robertson, and Alex Robertson; and great-grandchildren: Chloe, Hailey, Taylor, and Vihaan. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Monroe Covenant Church. Memorials can be made to Take the Next Step or the Monroe Covenant Church. Peace to her memory.



Marilyn Hope Sunstedt Virta Marilyn Hope Sunstedt Virta was born to Orval and Hazel Sunstedt on March 22, 1933 in Riverside, CA. She was the third of their six children. She graduated from San Pedro High School in the winter class of 1951. Marilyn married her high school sweetheart, Paavo (Bob) Virta. Bob and Marilyn had four children: Donna, David, Kari, and Kenneth. Following Bob's service in the Navy, he attended Seattle Pacific University. From Seattle, they moved to Monroe, WA, where Bob began teaching at Monroe High School. Marilyn and Bob raised their family in Monroe. Marilyn was a librarian at the Monroe Public Library for almost 30 years. Marilyn was an avid gardener, experienced hiker and backpacker, active member of Monroe Covenant Church, an excellent cook, and she was dedicated to her family. She was preceded in death by her son, David; and her husband, Bob. Marilyn passed away in November 2019. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Donna Olson (Laron), and Kari Robertson (Paul); her son, Ken; granddaughters, Sarah Olson (Vipul), Alissa Essig (Mark), and Emi Polzin (Keith); grandsons, Owen Robertson (Cassie), Evan Robertson, and Alex Robertson; and great-grandchildren: Chloe, Hailey, Taylor, and Vihaan. A celebration of Marilyn's life will be held on December 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Monroe Covenant Church. Memorials can be made to Take the Next Step or the Monroe Covenant Church. Peace to her memory. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close