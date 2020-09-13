Beloved mother and grandmother Marilyn J. (Lieske) Kooyman, 85, of Stanwood, passed away on September 3, 2020, following a brief but courageous battle with leukemia.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Fred Kooyman. She leaves behind three daughters: Carolyn (Lynn) Leger, Kathy (Don) Mearns, and Mary (Jacob) Kinser; grandchildren Kimberly Leger, Cody Mearns, Cory Mearns and Solomon Kinser; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family plans a private celebration of Marilyn's life.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Marilyn's honor are suggested to N.O.A.H. or to Providence Hospice Care of Snohomish County.

March 18, 1935 - September 3, 2020