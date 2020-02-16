Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn June. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn (Pickard) June Marilyn (Pickard) June went to be with our Lord on January 31, 2020 while residing at Pine Ridge Specialty Alzheimers Care in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born November 1935 in Everett, WA to Lysle and Ruby Pickard. She graduated from Everett High School and Everett Business College. In August 1956, she married George June. She worked as a legal secretary before becoming a mother to Jerilee Stone (Timm) of Everett, and Jeffrey June (Teresa) of Spokane Valley. George and Marilyn enjoyed traveling extensively later in life. Marilyn was born to give love and she gave it generously to all she met! Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents; her older brother, Lysle Jr.; and sisters-in-law: Barbara Pickard and Patti Haug. She is survived by her husband, daughter, son, grandchildren: Shannon Stone Cribby (Elliott), Sean Stone; her twin brother, Marvin; sister-in-law, Lois Pickard; and brother-in-law, Bob Haug. Donations may be sent to the .



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020

