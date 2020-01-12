Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. Adams. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Marilyn Louise Adams Marilyn Adams 93 of Edmonds, WA, passed on November 16 2019 after fighting to recover from a devastating stroke, that occurred on May 26 at the end of a family gathering. She was born in Seattle WA, on January 20, 1926 to Myrtle and Jerome Lavelle. She was an avid outdoors enthusiast, hiker, climber and nature photographer, as well as an accomplished downhill skier, and swimmer. She skied into her mid eighties and swam and drove herself to the pool until less than a year before her death. She was an A student her entire academic life. She was also a successful artist working 30 plus years in advertising at Frederic and Nelson department store. She leaves behind a son, George (Jerry) Adams and a daughter, Susan Dunn and grandchildren, Lavelle and Sylvia Adams and Brianna and Sarah Dunn. We will all miss her terribly. Remembrance to be held in Edmonds at Anthony's HomePort at 5:30pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020.



