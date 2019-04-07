Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn L. Noble. View Sign

Marilyn L. (Williams) Noble Marilyn L. Noble of Spirit Lake, Idaho passed into glory on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born in Tacoma, WA, June 13, 1937 to Luther A. and Roberta E. (Marler) Williams, the second of six children. Marilyn grew up in the Puget Sound area and graduated Snohomish High School in 1955. She married her high school sweetheart Denzil Noble on September 9, 1955. Over the next five years two sons were born and she worked while Denny pursued his degree at Seattle Pacific College. Upon his graduation they moved to Ephrata, WA, for seven years where their daughter was born. Beginning in 1967 the family lived in Monroe, WA, where Marilyn worked in the banking industry. In 1974 they moved back to Ephrata until all the children graduated high school. 1983 brought a move to Montana, and over the next 17 years they lived several different times in Libby, MT, Condon, MT, Ephrata, WA, and Yakima, WA. Marilyn continued in banking, Denny worked as a contractor, and they served together in various Christian ministries. Their final move in 2000 brought them back to Libby where Denny passed away in 2015. She then moved to Spirit Lake, ID, near daughter, Carrie, until her passing. Marilyn lived a full life, giving freely of herself and her resources and always willing to help others. She worked hard to help provide for her family and cared for her daughter for years following a serious auto accident. She was a painter, musician, and avid reader. She faithfully supported her husband in his ministry, and was a loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. She was more than ready to meet her Savior and the family is very comforted in the knowledge that she lives on in His presence. Marilyn is survived by sons, Michael (Cindy) of Yakima and Lance of Cusick, WA; daughter, Caralee (William) Erickson of Spirit Lake; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Marion Erickson, Shirley (Ted) Wolf, and brothers, Newell (Ellen) Williams and Russell (Diana) Williams. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Denzil and sister, Phyllis Eder. Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Aspen Springs Assisted Living and Auburn Crest Hospice. A memorial service will be held on June 29, 2019 at 1:30 at Bell Tower Funeral Home, 3398 Jenalan Ave., Post Falls, Idaho.



