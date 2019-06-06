October 13, 1926 - May 31, 2019 Marilyn Laura (Wilton) Waugler, 92, a long-time resident of Everett and Marysville, WA, died May 31, 2019 in Lynnwood, WA. She was born October 13, 1926 in Grand Rapids, MI, the youngest of George and Florence Tissue Wilton's seven children. The family settled in Oso, WA and later moved to Everett. She worked at Boeing in aircraft assembly during WWII and soon after the war, was married to William Finley, Jr. in Everett where she raised her four children. Marilyn married John (Jack) Waugler in 1972 and the couple moved to Baghdad, Iraq as part of Jack's employment. She enjoyed traveling much of the world for several years before returning to the U.S. and settling in Marysville. In her later years, Marilyn enjoyed volunteering as a driver and providing chore services for seniors. She is survived by a son, Bob Finley or San Leandro, CA; two daughters, Robin Gabrielle of Auburn, WA and Cheri Finley of Everett; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Marilyn was preceded in death by her eldest son, Bill Finley III and her six siblings. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. Private inurnment will be at Marysville Cemetery.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 6, 2019