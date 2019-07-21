Marilyn M. Ammons

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn M. Ammons.
Service Information
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA
98020
(425)-771-1234
Obituary
Send Flowers

Marilyn Marie Ammons Marilyn Ammons, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2019. A long-time Lynnwood, WA, resident, she was born October 2, 1938 in Sedro Woolley, WA, to Ubert and Mary Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Douglas, her brother, Jim Wright, and her beloved pug, Lulu. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Gary Wright of Sedro Woolley; three daughters, Linda (Dave) Larner, Shirley (Douglas) Frazier, and Julie (David) Gowan; four granddaughters, Angie (Trevor) Lunde, Gena (Joe) Hanko, Bonnie (Karl) Eskeli, and Katie (Kiel) Lunsford; and seven great-grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes no service will be held, but those who desire may make memorial donations in Marilyn's memory to Seattle Pug Rescue: (www.seattlepugs.com)
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.