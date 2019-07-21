Marilyn Marie Ammons Marilyn Ammons, 80, passed away peacefully in her home on July 16, 2019. A long-time Lynnwood, WA, resident, she was born October 2, 1938 in Sedro Woolley, WA, to Ubert and Mary Wright. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Douglas, her brother, Jim Wright, and her beloved pug, Lulu. Marilyn is survived by her brother, Gary Wright of Sedro Woolley; three daughters, Linda (Dave) Larner, Shirley (Douglas) Frazier, and Julie (David) Gowan; four granddaughters, Angie (Trevor) Lunde, Gena (Joe) Hanko, Bonnie (Karl) Eskeli, and Katie (Kiel) Lunsford; and seven great-grandchildren. In keeping with her wishes no service will be held, but those who desire may make memorial donations in Marilyn's memory to Seattle Pug Rescue: (www.seattlepugs.com)
Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 21, 2019