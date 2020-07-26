Marilyn Joan Morrison passed peacefully from this earth surrounded by her family on July 8, 2020 at her home. Marilyn is survived by her brother Gerry Maupin; children, Cory Morrison, Kelly (Shelly) Morrison, and Brenda Smith; grandchildren, Kim (Kevin) Capone, Amanda (Scott) Brenaman, Nicole (Jon) Morrison Winters, Jamie (Chris) Elsemore, Barrett (Jordan) Morrison, Kyle Smith, Kaylee Hohmann, Nick Smith, and Carmen Morrison; and 13 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Barrett (Barry) Morrison, her son Lane Morrison, and her sister Norma Arnold.

Marilyn, the daughter of Walter and Eleanor Maupin, was born on January 16, 1941 in Mt. Vernon. She grew up in Lynwood, WA, in a home built by her mother and father and graduated from Edmonds High School in 1959. As a young teen she began working at Silver Horde Fishing Supplies, where she would meet her husband, Barry - who was working for his Aunt and Uncle who owned the business. Marilyn and Barry were married in 1958.

Marilyn worked as a waitress in the early years of her marriage. When Barry and Marilyn moved to their home in the Edmonds community of Windandtide she was able to spend more time raising their children. During this time, she worked from home for the family business Gold Star Products. When the children got older, she took a position working nights in the reconciling department at Seafirst Bank, where she quickly moved to a management position. As the Gold Star Products business grew, she was able to work full time there. Later Marilyn and Barry came full circle and purchased Silver Horde Fishing Supplies, a family legacy that continues to this day.

Marilyn was a group leader when her daughter Brenda wanted to join the Blue Birds. She encouraged her daughter and group to achieve the level of a Camp Fire Girl and Tyee. The Camp Fire meetings were held at her house giving young ladies a clear map to develop those WoHeLo values of work, health, and love. She was also a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years as Cory, Kelly and Lane progressed through the Cub Scout ranks and moved on to Scouting. Her dedication and drive propelled her den to be the top fund raisers for the troop for the many years she participated.

Marilyn had a strength few acquire as a businesswoman, and pillar in her community. She was hard working, fun loving, exceedingly generous, and tended to the world around her - helping in whatever capacity she could. She was active in the Windandtide Community Club serving as the Secretary for many years. She was crucial in organizing events like the annual Salmon Barbeque, Halloween Gathering (she always came as the great pumpkin) and Easter Egg Hunt. Marilyn was also active in the Soroptimist for 5 decades, where she built lifelong friendships and served the greater society.

Marilyn and Barry had a profound love for one another and built a beautiful life full of family, lasting friendships, hard work, and travel. They spent extensive time together in two of their favorite places: Waianae, Hawaii, and Barry's hometown, Kelowna, BC. Decades of treasured memories were made in these locations together, and with their children and grandchildren.

She enjoyed crafting and crocheting, often creating items to be sold at charity auctions. She was an avid (and fast) reader, loved sitting on the beach, by the pool, or at the lake. She wasn't known for her love of cooking, but knew how to pick an excellent restaurant, and raised sons to do the cooking for her. She was always there in big and small ways to love and support her family. With Marilyn now gone, there will be a striking absence in the lives of those who knew and loved her. To say she will be greatly missed is an understatement. She will not be forgotten, and her legacy will live on in those who had the privilege of being loved by her.

"When it is possible, we will invite you all to come together and joyfully remember her."

