Marilyn M. Pendleton Marilyn Pendleton, 92 years old passed away March 15, 2019 in Monroe, Washington. She was born in Eureka, Kansas to LT (Mac) and Louise McCue and graduated High School there. She continued her education at St. Francis Nursing School in Wichita, Kansas. She had the time of her life there with her dearest friends they called the "4 M's". While attending school there she met the love of her life and married Chuck in June 1947. They had two children, Mary Lou and Brent. The family then moved to Monroe, in 1968 where Chuck transferred with Boeing. She was a loving stay at home mom for her special needs daughter and devoted her life to caring for her. Her husband predeceased her in August, 2000 as well as her daughter at the age of 69 in 2017. Marilyn and Chuck loved to dance, play golf and entertain with family and friends. She was a wonderful and giving lady. She is survived by her son, Charles (Brent) Pendleton (Sabre) of Henderson, Nevada and granddaughters: Ashlei (Brian) Kilkenny of Windsor, California, Chelsea Pendleton of Henderson, and great-grandson, Declan Vaughan Kilkenny. She will be deeply missed. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a Graveside Service to follow at 11:00 am. Both to be held at Evergreen Funeral Home and Cemetery 4504 Broadway in Everett, Washington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation made to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation to provide better medical interventions, access to critical information, and a new vision for people with disabilities.





