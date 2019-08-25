October 29, 1947-August 16, 2019 Marilyn Posey, born October 29 1947 in Everett WA, died August 16, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Marilyn enjoyed her time soaking up the sun in Phoenix, AZ; Redding, CA and Lake Chelan, WA. Her greatest joy was her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Betty Posey; and brother, Duane (Rose) Posey. She is survived by her siblings, Lyle Posy, Dean (Debbie), and Jackie (Steve Wicklund) Cuthbert; her children, Jamie (Joe) Nardinger, Chad Jacobson, Deana (Jimmy) Poor, and Tiffanie Joiner; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. We will be having a Celebration of Life on September 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Milltown Sailing Association, 410 14th St, Everett, WA 98203. Please come to share your stories and your favorite dish .
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 25, 2019