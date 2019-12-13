Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilyn Westling. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 2, 1935-December 2, 2019 Marilyn Westling was born in Port Townsend, WA on August 2, 1935. She passed on December 2, 2019 at home after a long but courageous battle with Alzheimers. The happiest day of her life was when she married Charles on July 11, 1953. They were married 66 years. Boating in the San Juan Islands, RV'ing through the U.S. and grandparenting were their passions and they loved every minute. Results of their happy union are children, Wendy Goosman (Gene), Pat Westling (Sharon); four grandchildren, Jesse, Jolene, Dean and Sara; nine great-grandchildren made them feel they were the luckiest grandparents alive. Marilyn and Charles' dedication will be remembered as a neverending love story. Charles was her caretaker through the illness, and her eyes never left his. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Steve Brubaker; and brother, Pat Brubaker. She is survived by sisters, Donna Mahoney, Darlene Wishon, Mary Monroe; and brother, Steve Brubaker. There will be a luncheon on December 20, 2019 for immediate family.



