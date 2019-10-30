Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marilynn Martin. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Funeral service 1:00 PM Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

August 22, 1933-October 27, 2019 Marilynn Ione (Bond) Martin entered the kingdom of heaven on October 27, 2019. Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her daughters, son-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and constant canine companion, Freckles. Marilynn was born August 22, 1933 to Ted and Hazel (Norvell) Bond in Tacoma, WA. Initially living in Vail, WA, the family moved to the Wallingford neighborhood in Seattle in the late 30s, where Marilynn and her older brother, Bobby were raised and attended school. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. Marilynn married Harry Martin of Aberdeen, WA on February 23, 1952. After their first daughter, Beverly was born, the family moved to Marysville, WA where Harry worked on the construction of I-5. After the birth of their daughters Nancy and Karen, Harry and Marilynn bought the home where they would live for the next 50 years. Marilynn worked as a school aide for almost 30 years, most of which as a Library Aide at North Middle School in Everett, retiring in 1992. In their retirement, Harry and Marilynn enjoyed summers on Mason Lake where over the course of three decades they transformed a simple lot to a two-story cabin with a dock and a terraced trail, building a little more every summer. Grandpa did much of the construction and landscaping himself. Days at the lake were spent swimming and boating, picking berries, baking pies, enjoying Grandma Marilynn's famous bran muffins, BBQing oysters and roasting marshmallows, and all of the grandkids learned to waterski there. It was the vacation spot for the whole family from Memorial Day to Labor Day, and every 4th of July. Harry and Marilynn loved to travel, visiting their daughters throughout the years in Minnesota, Iowa, Oregon, New Mexico and Florida, as well as trips to Hawaii. Marilynn particularly loved Sanibel Island in Florida, collecting beautiful shells there that decorate her home still. Marilynn was an avid gardener, growing beautiful flowers and an extensive vegetable garden every year, and enjoying the rhododendrons carefully curated by her husband, Harry. Each summer Grandma canned zucchini relish, strawberry jam, and sockeye salmon. Each Christmas Grandma made huge batches of peanut brittle; some to raise money through the Children's Orthopedic Guild auction and some to be enjoyed with family and friends. Marilynn had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ that she imbued in her family. She attended Bible Study Fellowship for many years and was a member of Arlington First Baptist Church. Marilynn was preceded in death by her husband, Harry, of 53 years; parents, Ted and Hazel Bond; and her brother, Bobby and his wife, Pauline. Marilynn is survived by daughters: Beverly (Fred) Carlson of Eugene, OR; Nancy Clark of Mt. Vernon, WA; and Karen (Glen) Gobin of Tulalip, WA; Grandchildren: Ben (Carin), Lindsey (Andy), Kendra (Andre), Nick (Liz), Cecilia, and Andrew (Carlie). Great-grandchildren: Weston, Laurel, Jaxson, Melanie "Lanie", Evelyn, Callan, Elias, and one on the way. Special cousins: Yvonne Strain and Delores Shannon, and her beloved Chihuahua, Freckles. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home in Marysville, WA, with a reception to follow.





