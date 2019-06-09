Marina M. Petosa, 84, passed away suddenly May 11, 2019 in Sun City, AZ. She was a long-time Edmonds, WA resident before buying a farm in Arlington, WA. She worked as a X-Ray Tech for over 50 years at Group Health. She was a mentor to many students. She loved her job and will miss her "girls". She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Leo Petosa; her parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Gese; her brothers and their wives, Leo (Desa), Larry (Vera), Robert (Roxie); and sister-in-law, Rayona. Also preceding her were her in-laws, Michael and Mary Petosa; Fr. Joe Petosa, John, Robert, Thomas, Claire, Patricia and Nick. She is survived by her oldest brother, Albert; sisters-in-law, Betty Jo, Caroline; brothers-in-law, Mike (Jeanette), Vince (Karen). She was a loving aunt to numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, too many to list. She loved us all and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Holyrood Cemetery, 205 NE 205th St, Seattle.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 9, 2019