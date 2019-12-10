Mario Oscar Fuentes Bozo

Obituary
April 6, 1937 - December 4, 2019 Mario Oscar Fuentes Bozo passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was born April 6, 1937 in La Paz, Bolivia. Mario was an extraordinary father and grandfather. Mario is survived by his children, Jackie Rieger, Kathy Hines and Oscar Fuentes; six grandchildren, Dante, Malik, Carlo, Sophia, Moses and Victoria; his sister, Silvia Fuentes de Rodriguez. A funeral service is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on December 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marysville, WA. A celebration of life reception will follow at the church's reception hall.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Dec. 10, 2019
