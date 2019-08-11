Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion Carlson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

June 12, 1920 - July 15, 2019 Marion Carlson, 99, of Everett, WA, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Marion was born on June 12, 1920 in Bladen, NE. He married Wilma Booker on December 24, 1939, and they moved with their four children to Washington State in 1949. There, they embarked on many adventures together and owned several small businesses, including a Zestos on Eastlake, a motel in Sultan, WA, and a boutique in Ballard, WA. They lived and worked at Lake Quinault Lodge for a while, and traveled to Arizona many times during the winter months. They especially enjoyed cruising to Alaska. Marion served in



June 12, 1920 - July 15, 2019 Marion Carlson, 99, of Everett, WA, went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2019. Marion was born on June 12, 1920 in Bladen, NE. He married Wilma Booker on December 24, 1939, and they moved with their four children to Washington State in 1949. There, they embarked on many adventures together and owned several small businesses, including a Zestos on Eastlake, a motel in Sultan, WA, and a boutique in Ballard, WA. They lived and worked at Lake Quinault Lodge for a while, and traveled to Arizona many times during the winter months. They especially enjoyed cruising to Alaska. Marion served in WWII aboard LST 574 in the Pacific as a Gunners Mate (Seaman 1st Class). He was honorably discharged shortly after his third child was born. He lived a full life and enjoyed camping, volunteer work, and spending time with family, playing cards and board games. His smile was contagious, and he knew how to tell a great story. Marion touched so many lives and will be missed very much. Marion was survived by his four children: Carolyn Davis, Stanley Carlson, Marilyn Porter, and Linda Gibler; he had 14 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by Wilma, his loving wife of 69 years; his grandson, William; and his grandson, Tony. A private family ceremony took place on July 20, 2019. Thank you to the staff at Chateau Pacific and Kaiser Hospice for the love and care they gave to him. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close