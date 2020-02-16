Marion (Jack) Rockwell Dec. 9, 1933 - Jan. 23, 2020 Jack grew up in Kirkland, WA. He graduated from Lake Washington High School in 1952. Jack had two sons: Richard and Raymond, with his first wife, Barbara. Jack met his wife, Mayme in 1960 and married in 1963. They had two daughters: Susan and Sheri. He raised his family in the Tualco Valley, where he lived for 30 years. Jack was a builder for 60 years, locally and out of state. Jack is survived by his wife, Mayme, of 56 years; brother, Aire Rockwell of Fallon, NV; son, Raymond Rockwell of Spokane, WA; daughters: Susan Rockwell of Gold Bar, WA; and Sheri (Lee) Winston of Monroe, WA; 10 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Jack was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alvin Rockwell; sisters: Dixie and Ruth Masterjohn; and his son, Richard Rockwell. Jack was loved by all and will be terribly missed. Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at the Monroe SDA Church - 14118 Chain Lake Rd, Monroe, WA 98272
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020