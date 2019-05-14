Send Flowers Obituary

Nov. 12, 1913 - May 12, 1984 " Nana's Bouquet " The sun is shining brightly Birds are chirping in the trees We hear their songs so lightly You were always doing yardwork This time of year, digging and planting With anticipation of beauty from your tireless work We sent tons of good wishes When earlier this year Sierra and AJ became Mr. and Mrs This year May 12th falls on Mother's Day 2 delightful rosebuds Have been added to your amazing bouquet Chelsey's dream came true Zoë Rae was born last November And Kristi's precious girl Ivy Marina Rae was born in February How we wish for you to be here To hold all your little rosebuds Close to your heart so dear. Happy Mother's Day to our Mom, our Nana. We love and miss you more with each passing year Love, hugs and kisses, Your Family

Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close