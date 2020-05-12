Nov. 12, 1913 - May 12, 1984 " Nana's Bouquet " It's now 2020 36 years you've been gone The world has changed aplenty We have seen it all As your strength and love surrounds us Through all the peaks and squalls High School graduations won't be as normal But we will still celebrate Bob's son Bobby With cheers and good wishes a little less informal All the requirements were fulfilled For Taylor's firefighter certification We were all so thrilled Your bouquet is still growing and overflowing Lacy's little Milo Douglas Celestino born Dec 3rd He's so sweet and easy going There's so many colorful rosebuds Your heart would swell with pride They'd be delighted to be your little buds We love and miss you, our Mom, our Nana more with each passing year Love, hugs and kisses, Your Family



