Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Ann Willis.

Marjorie Ann (Collins) Willis May 2, 1938 - January 4, 2020 Marjorie Ann (Collins) Willis, 81, passed away on January 4, 2020, in Olympia, WA, of congestive heart failure. Margie was born May 2, 1938, in Arlington, WA, to Charles Ralph and Lola (Tyrrell) Collins, and raised in Darrington, WA. An only child, she was surrounded by many friends and cousins and a lovely extended family, in the way small towns know best. She married her only sweetheart, Raleigh Willis, in 1958; they moved to Seattle, where they raised their kids, Jeff and Teri. She and Raleigh both worked for Adams News, and Marjorie loved living in Seattle. She later moved to Marysville, WA, where she mended books for Sno-Isle Regional Library, and then to Olympia, WA to retire. She brought Lola with her, who she cared for with patience and grace. Marjorie had a deep, abiding love for Pepsi, and always had a Kleenex tucked into her sleeve. She also loved books, Britcoms, the Neville Brothers, Nat King Cole, and cats. Her piano was her most prized possession, and she played beautifully, if shyly. She cherished her kids, and was always encouraging and supportive of them. They are proud to have called her their Mom. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Marline Willis, of Bellevue, WA; daughter and son-in-law, Teri and Mark Campeau, of Olympia; her beloved grandson, Andre Campeau; and her cat, Milo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her ex-husband, Raleigh, who she still loved unconditionally; and her precious granddaughter, Avalon Campeau. We will always remember Mom for her generosity, her tremendous warmth, and her quick wit, all of which she had until the end. Marjorie will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held in May in Darrington, WA, with details to come. Donations in Margie's name can be made to the Humane Society or your local animal shelter.





