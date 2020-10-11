Marjorie Carol Grossman, 75, Everett, WA formerly of Harvey, ND died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Central Standard Time or 12 noon Pacific on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, ND. The service will be streamed live on the First Lutheran Church, Harvey, ND Facebook page. Private services are also scheduled for Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Everett, WA.
Marjorie Carol Rauk was born on August 7, 1945 at Harvey, ND to Morris and Ethel (Montgomery) Rauk. Carol lived on the farm with her parents and sisters before moving into Harvey. Carol graduated from Harvey High School in 1963 and attended Jamestown College. She married Marvin Grossman on May 7, 1966 in Harvey. They moved out to the Seattle area where they spent the rest of their lives. Carol worked as a paraeducator for 35 years in the Everett School District. Carol loved spending time with family and friends, singing and watching her granddaughter perform in musicals.
Carol is survived by her two sons and their families, Marv and Collins Grossman and their daughter and Carol's granddaughter Lena Grossman; Jeff and Brenda Grossman all of the Seattle area; sister, Maxine Loerch of Harvey; sisters-in-law, Marlene (Chuck) Axtman and Diane (Jerry) Kuntz; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carol was preceded in death by her best friend and husband Marvin; parents, Morris Kenneth and Ethel; mother-in-law Lena Grossman; sister, Marlyn Faul; brothers-in-law, Robert Faul and Roger Loerch.
Flowers are welcome and memorials are preferred to the Providence General Hospital Foundation in Everett, WA. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com
