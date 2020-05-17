May 1, 1928 - May 4, 2020 Born in Wakefield, Massachusetts to Charles and Mary Riley. Midge passed away peacefully in Everett, Wa. Midge comes from a family of eight. Five sisters, Dorothy (Dot) Burns, Mary (Mae Mae) Coveney, Lillian Doucette, Marion Johnson, Edna Hankinson and two brothers, Charles Riley and Leo Riley who have all predeceased her. Midge retired from the Town of Chelmsford, Mass. in 1992 where she had met her future husband, Roger, while working in the Town Hall. They moved to Edmonds, Wa. in l992 since they both had sons living in Washington state. Roger passed away in December 2016 in Worcester, Mass. Midge loved her time with Roger here in Washington and thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Edmonds Senior Center. She also loved to cook and I think we all agree, her meals from scratch were absolutely tasty as well as filling! She truly missed her numerous family members and friends back east and was grateful and excited when they would venture out to the Pacific Northwest to visit Auntie Midge. Midge is survived by her son, Patrick McCormack and his wife, Audrey of Everett, Wa; her stepson, Paul Angers of Portland, Oregon; stepdaughters, Diane Burton of Hanover, Ma. and Carol Labonte of Vancover, Wa. Her final resting place will be beside her first husband, Philip J McCormack, at Heart Pond Cemetery in So. Chelmsford, Mass. Interment will occur privately in Heart Pond Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Blake Chelmsford Funeral Home, 24 Worthen St., Chelmsford. For online condolences, visit chelmsfordfuneralhome.comand find us on Facebook.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 17, 2020.