Marjorie Hollcraft
1922 - 2020
Marjorie passed on to her heavenly home on Sept. 8, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota on Jan. 16, 1922 to Hazel Beulah and Olaf Christian Hansen. She was the last living and eldest of five siblings; having three brothers: Don, Curt and Dean; and a sister Marie who died in infancy of scarlet fever. She grew up in genuine community in the small heartland town of Grand Forks, ND, and at her passing she still subscribed to and enjoyed reading the local newspaper, the Red Cent.


She graduated from Grand Forks Central high school in 1940 and then trained in cosmetology at Demming Beauty College. With a girlfriend she opened and operated a hair salon there until she and her family moved to Portland, Oregon where she worked in the war effort for various firms including a barrel making cooperage where she met the love of her life and future husband, Tom Hollcraft.

Together Tom and Marge would have and raise nine children, seven of whom survive them: David, Susan, Pat, Nancy, Jeff, Terrie, Jon; and two sons, Ted and James, who have passed. Marjorie's children were fruitful and multiplied and she reveled in her fourteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.


She was the most joyful, smart, helpful and loving wife and mother, grandmother and friend to those who knew and loved her. Her sweet presence is sorely missed.

In light of Covid concerns, a memorial celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to one of her favorite charities: World Vision, Smile Train, Medical Teams Worldwide, or Special Olympics.

Please share memories with the family at www.beckstributecenter.com.

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
