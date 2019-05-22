Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marjorie Jane OldenKamp. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

March 19, 1928 - April 25, 2019 Marjorie was born March 19, 1928 on her parents' farm in Castlewood, SD. She was the youngest of 10 children. Marge graduated from high school in Lake Norden, SD and attended North Park College in Chicago, IL. Marjorie met Edward OldenKamp while roller skating in the summer of 1947. On February 5, 1949 they were married in Lake Norden, SD. They had five children: Rose, Elaine, Robert, Dean and Steven Joe during the time Ed farmed his father's farm outside of Arlington, SD. In December 1959, they packed up their family and moved to Washington State arriving in January 1960. They lived in Tacoma, Puyallup and then moved to Mountlake Terrace where their children later married and started families of their own. Ed and Marge were married 48 years until Ed passed away in 1998. Her beloved daughter and best friend, Elaine recently passed away in 2018. Marjorie went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 25, 2019 at the age of 91. She is survived by her children: Rose Mesiani, Robert (Pam), Dean (Kim), Steven Joe and Ed's best friend, Jim (Barb) Boze; as well as her 17 grandchildren: Andrea Aggers, Tonia, David (Peggy) and Douglas (Amy) Boze; Micah, Seth and Destiny (Kyle Nakata) Swift; Sarah (Tim) Hanstine, Andrew and Dane OldenKamp; Rebekah OldenKamp, Deborah (Trevor) Hanson, Sierrah (Ethan) Moody; Steven OldenKamp; James (Marilee) Boze, Colleen (Philip) Long, John Boze. Marjorie has 25 great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Marjorie's life was all about loving Jesus, her family and friends! Everyone who met Marge experienced her love. She will be dearly missed. Memorial Service May 25, 2019 at Alderwood Community Church, 2 p.m. with a light reception following. Family and friends may gather at 4:30 p.m. at her home.





