Jan. 29, 1940 - Jan. 2, 2019 Marjorie (Margie) L. Burke was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2019, in Snohomish, WA. Marjorie was born January 29, 1940 to Paul and Beata (Genrich) Buesing in Merrill, WI. Completing the family with her brother, James whom she loved dearly. She grew up in Merrill and attended University of Wisconsin, Lacrosse with a focus on Physical Education. Margie married Charles K. Burke of Stephenson, Michigan on June 30, 1962 in Merrill, WI, and lived in Green Bay, WI, and Snohomish, WA, before moving to Long Beach, WA. Margie volunteered and coached Girls Basketball at Zion Lutheran School in Snohomish, in the mid 1970's. She continued her education graduating in 1979 with a Bachelor of Science from Centra Washington University. She worked most of her life in accounting, many years at D.A. Duryee in Everett, WA. Margie loved the Green Bay Packers, golf, flying kites, the beach, her family, friends and the Lord Jesus, spending many happy hours flying kites on the beach, and playing cribbage with her grandson, Garrett. Winning many family cribbage tournaments. She took Garrett on a road trip to Lambeau Field. They enjoyed many years of Packer stories together. Margie loved and walked with her Savior, Jesus Christ and went on many mission trips. She served YWAM in 1990. Margie went on an outreach mission to Okinawa, Japan and worked with Jackie Pullenger's ministry in Hong Kong, helping drug addicts. Margie is survived by daughters, Debra Hawkins (James), Stephanie Edwards (Michael); grandson, Garrett Latham; dearest friend, Barbara Duensing who became part of the family; sister-in-law, Kay Buesing (James); nieces, Kim Abel (Robert) and Pam Buesing Moore (Don Moore); grand-nephews, Kellen Abel and Riley Abel; and numerous cousins and close friends. Her presence will be missed in our earthly lives, yet we find happiness in rejoicing in her eternal bliss. Friends and family please join us at Margie's Celebration of Life. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., New Life Church, 405 1st Ave N., Ilwaco, WA 98624.



