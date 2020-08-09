Marjorie (Marge) Seaforth, 95, of Marysville, Washington, passed away on July 31, 2020 of natural causes.

Mom was born on May 25, 1925 to Herbert and Ada Moore in Seattle, Washington. After finishing Queen Anne High in 1942, she went on to various positions in the banking industry where she excelled at customer service, drawing kudos from both her employers and customers as well.

It was at a beach party in 1946 where she met the love of her life, our dad, Vic Seaforth. They immediately hit it off and married only two weeks later. Their honeymoon was a trip to San Diego in Dad's 1936 Pontiac with balding tires and $60 to their name; ah, the stories that we kids heard.

Mom loved to read and was passionate about taking care of her home and family; she could also be a force of nature and was the glue that held our far ranging family together. Mom's desire, more than anything else, was to have a cohesive and secure home for us all; we will miss her greatly.

Marge was preceded in death by her father, her mother, and her husband of 63 years, Vic, a loss that mom never fully overcame. She leaves behind her three children and their spouses, Vikki Kirschner (Steve-deceased), Brian Seaforth, and Ilene Engebretsen (Gene), as well as seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great-great granddaughter and two special nieces, Monteze Curry and Carolyn Moore, not to mention her many friends and acquaintances.

A private interment will be held at Washelli Cemetery on August 19th at 1:00 PM.

