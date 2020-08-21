1/1
Mark Allan Davis
1973 - 2020
Mark Allan Davis, 46, of Everett, WA passed away quietly on August 12, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center. He was born August 25, 1973 in Bennettsville, SC to Allan and Marie (Rummelhart) Davis.

He attended Cheraw High School graduating in 1991. He also graduated from Seattle Central Community College with an Associate of Art and Science, Human Services and Web/Multimedia Management and Webmaster Degree.

Mark worked at the Washington Alcohol and Drug 24 hour hotline as an IT/ Web Development Director for 8 years. He also worked as a Chemical Dependency Professional for Schick Shadel Hospital and Seattle Counseling Services. Most recently he worked freelance IT/Web design which allowed him to grow his personal lawn care business. Mark loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed taking care of his animals and working on various gardening and landscaping projects.

Mark is survived by his husband, Sergio Elizarras Martinez, parents, Allan and Lynne Davis of Cheraw, SC and Marie Davis of Sioux Center, IA, his sister and brother in law, Donna and Steve Schaap, one nephew and two nieces, Christian Weber, Caitlyn Weber, and Ava Schaap. Also, his Aunts and Uncles, Jim and Darlene Davis, Lisa and Lindlin Bryan, Dave and Candy Rummelhart, and Joe and Laura Rummelhart. Mark is predeceased by grandparents Mary and JW Lee, Francis and Dorothy Rummelhart, an Uncle Billy Davis and Cousin Daniel Rummelhart.

Memorial donations/in lieu of flowers may be made to the Everett Animal Shelter in Everett, WA @ 425-257-6000 or make a donation to your local Animal Shelter.

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
